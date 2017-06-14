An exercise for training in active shooter events got a little out of hand today, as someone not in the loop thought it was real and called 911.
Naturally there was a real response – and to keep the drill real, the coordinators had to hold back on letting everyone know.
No-one was injured, not even a little. The exercise is over and gave some real-life training to Travis First Responders.
Active Shooter Scare at Travis AFB Actually a Drill
