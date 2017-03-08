Annual Pin-A-Go-Go Pinball Show Coming May 19, 2017

The 21st annual Pin-A-Go-Go pinball show in Dixon next month from Friday, May 19 through Sunday May 21 at the Dixon Fairgrounds.

Like vinyl records, pinball is experiencing quite a resurgence, and this is the oldest pinball show west of the Mississippi. This family-friendly event features over 200 pinball machines, all set to free play – no quarters needed.

Adult admission ranges from $20 to $30 – half price for age 13 and under and active military with ID. Discounted weekend passes are available too.

All proceeds benefit Solano County youth charities The primary beneficiary of this event is the Dixon Teen Center. Last year, the show donated a record-breaking $30,000 to DTC.

For more information, log on to pinagogo.org.