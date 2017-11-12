CHP Increasing Enforcement on Highway 12



The CHP Solano, Stockton, and South Sacramento Area offices will jointly use a federal grant to conduct a traffic safety campaign on Highway 12 in Solano, San Joaquin, and Sacramento Counties. The 12-month grant started on October 1, 2017, and ends September 30, 2018.

The CHP Solano, Stockton, and Sacramento Areas are deploying officers on enhanced enforcement on Highway 12. In addition to enhanced enforcement, this traffic safety effort will include a community-based task force, and public awareness and education campaigns to reinforce key traffic safety messages.

The CHP enforcement efforts will include roving patrols during times where historically there has been a high incidence of driving violations on Highway 12. The CHP will also collaborate with local agencies and communities to assess traffic safety problems.

A task force of local elected officials, community members, and other government partners is being formed to look at the broad picture of primary collision factor violations, including conditions and behaviors, on Highway 12.

The task force will also establish a timeline of public events and provide traffic safety presentations in support of the Highway 12 education campaign.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.