City Council Calls Rush Meeting to Approve Pot Shops

The Dixon City Council has called a rush Special Meeting set for Tuesday, November 7 in order to vote on two ordinances approving “Development Agreements” with two proposed Marijuana Dispensaries. The vote would be the first of two votes required to pass those ordinances.

The city sent out notices Friday afternoon, November 3, announcing the meeting – after the past week’s edition of this newspaper was already printed and distributed.

The process is being further truncated as the council will “Waive first reading, read by title only, and introduce an ordinance approving a Development Agreement between the City of Dixon and Davisville Business Enterprises, Inc., a California corporation doing business as, Hwy 80 Dispensary.

Likewise the Council will “Waive first reading, read by title only, and introduce an ordinance approving a Development Agreement between the City of Dixon and *M.E.H.C., Inc., a California corporation doing business as, Mayfair Wellness Collective.”

The council is required to allow public comment on each ordinance, presuming the public actually learns in advance about the meeting and people attend.

At their October 24 meeting, the council passed ordinances allowing up to three marijuana dispensaries and processing facilities. The ordinances being heard November 7 are the follow-ups implementing the previous ordinance for the specific companies requesting permission to set up shop in Dixon.