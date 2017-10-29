Cost of Gas to Jump Wednesday November 1 – Vehicle Fees Jump Too

Dixon’s Legislators Voted for Gas Tax Hike

Gasoline taxes in California will increase by at least 12 cents per gallon this coming Wednesday, November 1 – bringing it to 30 cents. Another variable excise tax will be set at 17 cents.

The excise tax on diesel fuel will jump 20 cents per gallon to 36 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. The sales tax on diesel will go up 4 percentage points from the current 5.75% to 9.75%.

There will also be a new annual vehicle fee ranging from $25 for cars valued at under $5,000 to $175 for cars worth $60,000 or higher, beginning this coming January 1, 2018. Electric car owners will pay a $100 annual fee starting in 2020.

Based on current rates, California’s increase will likely result in the second highest state gas tax in the nation, behind Pennsylvania and ahead of Washington and Hawaii.

But the effective gas tax hike is even higher because California applies the sales tax to the pump price including the federal and state gas taxes- making it a tax on taxes. Currently that sales tax is about 6 or 7 cents per gallon in tax.

Five other states charge a sales tax on gasoline: Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Indiana and Illinois. Pennsylvania does not.

State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) and Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguilar-Curry (D-Winters), who represent the districts that include Dixon, both voted to impose the higher gas and fees.

Dodd’s state capitol office phone is (916) 651-4003. His district office phone in Vacaville is (707) 454-3808

Aguilar-Curry’s capitol phone is (916)-319-2004. Her district office phone in Davis is (530) 757-1034.

On signing the bill, Governor Brown said the taxes and fees will cost most Californians less than $10 per month.

The state will have an estimated $52 billion more money purportedly for transportation needs for the next decade. Most of the revenue raised will go to various state and local road programs, but it will also be spent on public transit, goods movement and traffic congestion, and on new bike and pedestrian paths, fund improvements to trade corridors, including the roads serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and go toward reducing congestion on the most clogged commuter routes.

The plan sparked a significant backlash, with petitions now circulating to repeal the tax hikes.

Most Republicans opposed the bill, saying that taxpayers are already paying plenty for road repairs, money is available from the general fund and Brown should scrap his multibillion-dollar bullet train project to pay for road repairs. They also noted that the bill passed with no votes to spare after Brown and legislative leaders agreed to provide nearly $1 billion in side deals to the districts of legislators who were on the fence but agreed later to vote for the measure.

“Gov. Brown and Capitol Democrats just gave us the largest gas tax increase in state history — a deal so bad they needed $1 billion in pork to buy the votes to pass it. California deserves better,” Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley said in a statement released Friday.

The only Republican in the Senate who voted for Senate Bill 1 was Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres.

A petition is now in circulation for an initiative to repeal the gas tax hike and require all gas and vehicle s revenue spent on road repairs and expansion, according to Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, a group founded by the proponents of the tax-limitation measure Proposition 13.

“We’re taking a very serious look at it,” Coupal said.

The initiative is being sponsored by Reform California, headed up by Carl DeMaio. He can be reached by sending an email to carl@reformcalifornia.org.