Council Begins Changes to Water System and Truck Stop Project

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Dixon City Council agreed to and early end to the contract with Severn Trent Services (STS) for operating the city’s water system. The contract was sign in 2014 after Dixon terminated the Joint Powers Agreement with the Solano Irrigation District.

The subsequent STS contract included transition services including operation and maintenance of the water system, and training city employees to take over those operations.

The city’s system includes about half of Dixon, the other half is in the California Water company’s service area.

During the three years of the city system agreement, STS and the City have navigated the transition from SID and dealing with state agency mandated Hexavalent Chromium (Chrom-6) regulations and an historic drought. The Chrome-6 regulations were over-ruled by the courts earlier this year.

The City and STS now believe their agreement is not mutually beneficial. A new operations provider will be sought, with the hope one will be on board within sixty days.

See the Musings column on Page 5 of this issue for more comments about the change.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the begin the process of changing the city’s regulations for the formerly proposed “Flying J Struck Stop” – which that Utah company dropped after it filed bankruptcy – to allow a different firm – TEC Equipment, Inc – to build a less extensive truck service and parts project. The new project would not include fueling and would also not have the restaurant and other amenities found in truck stops. Because of the scaling back, there will be few changes in the Environmental Impacts.

One provision, adopted at the request of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, is to train construction crews and others to recognize and preserve any native people’s remains or artifacts.