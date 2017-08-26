Couples May Renew Wedding Vows Scottish Style at Dixon Festival

Couples are invited to renew their marriage vows — Scottish style, at the Saturday, Sept. 30 Dixon Scottish Highland Games on the Dixon Fairgrounds as the Dixon Scottish Cultural Association hosts its 17th annual Scottish community celebration. Club chaplain Bruce Cummings will officiate the 1 pm renewal vows.

“This is a new and romantic activity for those who had wanted a Scottish bagpiper and kilted-groomsmen at their wedding,” said event manager Don Burns, “With dozens of bagpipers and men in kilts for bridal escorts already at our Scottish event, the ceremony will hopefully fulfil those former brides’ dreams.”

The festivities will also feature the region’s finest bagpipe bands, Scottish athletic competitions, Scottish Highland and Irish-step dancing performances, children’s activities, Scotch whisky tasting, rugby tournament, finding your Scottish ancestry at the many clan information tents, Scottish animal exhibits, Scottish living history displays, sheep dog trials and more fun.

Popular Celtic, Irish and Scottish folk and rock bands scheduled are Tempest, BlackEyed Dempseys, Arbroath, Flask and Michael Mullen’s Trio of One.

Visitors may shop for unique gifts, handmade crafts, jewelry and clothing from Scotland, Wales, Ireland and England and taste a variety of British foods, beers and whiskies.

Although the marriage-renewal ceremony is free for participants, the fairgrounds general admission is $10; youth and seniors are $8; and children, under age 9, and active-duty military and their families may enter free with valid military ID card. Fairgrounds parking is $5.

For details, visit www.scotsindixon.org.