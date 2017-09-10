At the August 9 goals setting session for the City Council and city officials, the Public Works Director was instructed to present a budget amendment at the next council meeting, September 12, for retaining a sales tax polling consultant. The pollster would be asked to measure voter attitudes about raising a local sales tax to fund infrastructure improvements.
The Public Works Director is expected to provide an estimated cost for hiring the pollster and a time frame for conducting and analyzing the poll.
Currently, of the 7.375% sales tax, the city receives one-percent while the state and other government entities receive 6.375%. The city could propose a ballot measure for any percentage tax level, but a two-thirds vote of the public would be required to impose the tax.
According to the city’s report of sales tax receipts for the first quarter of 2017, Dixon received $7,132,133 as its 1% share during that period. That compares with just $4,413,419 for the same period of 2016. Most of the increase came for the “Business and Industry” category which nearly tripled – reflecting the national economic growth following President Trump’s election. Other categories provided smaller increases, but “General Consumer Goods” actually had a small decrease.
Using a static model, a one-quarter percent local tax hike could produce over $1.7 million dollars for the city’s coffers. However, there is likely to be strong resistance, especially after the massive state gasoline tax increase takes full effect.
Dixon City Officials Considering Local Sales Tax
