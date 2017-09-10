Dixon City Officials Considering Local Sales Tax

At the August 9 goals setting session for the City Council and city officials, the Public Works Director was instructed to present a budget amendment at the next council meeting, September 12, for retaining a sales tax polling consultant. The pollster would be asked to measure voter attitudes about raising a local sales tax to fund infrastructure improvements.

The Public Works Director is expected to provide an estimated cost for hiring the pollster and a time frame for conducting and analyzing the poll.

Currently, of the 7.375% sales tax, the city receives one-percent while the state and other government entities receive 6.375%. The city could propose a ballot measure for any percentage tax level, but a two-thirds vote of the public would be required to impose the tax.

According to the city’s report of sales tax receipts for the first quarter of 2017, Dixon received $7,132,133 as its 1% share during that period. That compares with just $4,413,419 for the same period of 2016. Most of the increase came for the “Business and Industry” category which nearly tripled – reflecting the national economic growth following President Trump’s election. Other categories provided smaller increases, but “General Consumer Goods” actually had a small decrease.

Using a static model, a one-quarter percent local tax hike could produce over $1.7 million dollars for the city’s coffers. However, there is likely to be strong resistance, especially after the massive state gasoline tax increase takes full effect.

