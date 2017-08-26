Dixon High Student Mckenzie Hansen Wins Silver Medal in Nationa Competition

Dixon High student Makenzie Hansen joined more than 7,500 members, advisers, alumni, and guests from across the country at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) for the 2017 National Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, and left with a silver medal for her efforts.

The meeting provided members with the opportunity to attend leadership and program training, hear national speakers, meet the National Executive Council, explore colleges and careers, and impact a city with the Unlimited Possibilities of FCCLA.

California competitors Juliet Agtang, Isamar Meza, and Janelle Vidal from Rancho Mirage Café Academy High School earned 1st place in the nation in the team event Applied Math for Culinary Management – and local student Makenzie Hansen from Dixon High School placed 4th in the nation in this event – for the silver medal.

Makenzie remarked, “I enjoyed the opportunity to get to go to a place that I wouldn’t have gone to on my own. It was exciting meeting people and sharing with them. One of the most mind-boggling things is that most of the other students that I met said they had to work two or more years to get to Nationals, but I got to go there during my first year with FCCLA.”

FCCLA offers over 30 STAR [Students Taking Action with Recognition] Events. These events, which include Early Childhood Education, Job Interview, and Culinary Arts, among others, represent college and career readiness skills taught in Family and Consumer Sciences classroom. Members compete at the District, State and National level. This year, 27 California participants were among over 4,200 STAR Event participants who competed in and earned 11 gold medals and 16 silver medals in the following events:

FCCLA’s STAR Events are based on the belief that every student is a winner. Competition, evaluation, and recognition all stress cooperation as the basis of success. Both youth and adults work together to manage the events and serve as evaluators of the participants. Throughout the year, FCCLA members tackle issues such as teen violence prevention, traffic safety, family issues, career exploration, and much more. FCCLA programs and competitions enrich student learning, improve self-esteem, and serve students with a range of ability levels, economic situations, and cultural influences.

Makenzie also took part in the student leadership Academy and Adviser Debora Helgeson took part in the Adviser Academy. They both hope to use the knowledge they gained to build a stronger FCCLA chapter at Dixon High School. The Dixon High School FCCLA chapter will host the Region 5 fall meeting on October 14. According to Mrs. Helgeson this is one way they hope to get more local students involved in developing their leadership skills.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective career and technical student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has more than 164,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 49 state associations, in addition to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.