Dixon High Tennis Finishes Strong Year

It has been 7 years since 30 year old Dixon High Alumni, Carl Santa Elena has taken the reigns as Head Coach of the Dixon High School Co-Ed Tennis team – this season supported by former player and assistant coach Stephen Lee, and each season has been incredible.

This season the unique family of kids reached new heights and successfully finished their season in 2nd place… second only to an undefeated Lindhurst team.

The Dixon team qualified playoffs and rolled past the first round to face off against #1 seed and 6 time defending champion Placer High School.

At League Championships, the Dixon team was the most victorious team, qualifying 4 individual teams for Sections Championships held at Oak Park, Stockton where the best of the best compete.

Dixon players Moses Perez, Jessica Rowberry, Remy Leutenegger, Micaela Halverson, Yoli DelaTorre, Isabel Castillo, and Hunter Bradac made the League Championships finals and qualified for Sections competition.

The Dixon team has a history of success in the Boys Singles, with 6 of the last 7 League Champions coming from DHS. This year, that honor goes to Hunter Bradac, a talented and tenacious player.

The two seasons before, Senior Moses Perez carried the banner for DHS, winning back to back Boys titles. This season, Moses paired up with Junior Jessica Rowberry to capture the title as Mixed Doubles League Champion.

The mixed doubles final featured yet another DHS team in the pairing of senior, Remy Leutenneger and junior, Micaela Halverson. In the women’s doubles, the new partnership of senior Yoli DelaTorre and sophomore, Isabel Castillo, tore through the competition and rolled through to the finals…the first women’s doubles pairing from DHS to ever qualify for Sections.

These players traveled to the two day Sections Championships hoping to represent their team well and so they did. Most made it to the Quarterfinals round like the doubles pair of Castillo and DelaTorre.

Hunter Bradac for the second year in a row made it to the coveted second day and played in the semifinals for a spot in the Sections final. He finished 3rd overall in Boys Singles. The mixed doubles pair of Moses Perez and Jessica Rowberry, both singles players, made a huge impact this year by making it all the way past the first three rounds to book their place in the Finals of Sections Championships. They battled the talented Placer duo in a tight contest and took home the silver medal.

It has been 32 years since any DHS player has made it the finals of Sections. Perez and Rowberry are also the first ever Mixed Doubles pair from DHS to ever make the finals of Sections since the records began in 1980. For the third year in a row Moses also won League MVP while Jessica was nominated All League.

The team also honors the other remaining seniors Hunter Watkins and Hernan Rodriguez and Kourtney Houston, who put in the hard work and dedication year after year.

What an incredible season it has been. Through the ups and the downs, this exceptional crew of 50 kids has worked through it all. Family sticks together and to many of the kids in this program, this team is their home and family.

Next season, we hope many of you will come out and enjoy some amazing tennis matches. “