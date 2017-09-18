Dixon Historical Society Classic Home Tour Saturday September 23

Photo Courtesy of Victoria Sheridan

This elegant sophisticated home on West A Street will be in the Dixon Autumn Home Tour on September 23, 2017. This particular home, was built in 1912, it is representative of the builder known as “Peacock”. and at the top of the staircase, there is a unique hand-crafted stained-glass window that displays the “Peacock” signature.

The five showpieces will represent an earlier time when homes were distinctive and representative of a bygone era. There will be five homes on the tour along with an old-fashioned saloon/bar from the 1940’s, that operated as a hardware store before it became the well-known gathering place for many business transactions and sales.

All of these homes are representative of that era and have many amazing stories to tell you and you would not want to miss viewing their lovely gardens. The homes can be visited in any order and are also within walking distance if you wish to walk.

The Autumn Tour begins at 10:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm. Tickets are available for a donation of $25 by calling: Mary Savage at (707) 678-8166 or Diane Schroeder at (707) 678-2698.

After September 16, 2017 tickets will be $30 each. Tickets can also be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, 290 N. Jefferson Street, at Dixon Florist & Gifts, or by going on line at: www.dixonhistoricalsociety.org

Tickets purchased early can be exchanged for a Program at will call (270 East Mayes Street in Dixon) on the day of the tour September 23, starting at 9:30am.

All proceeds will benefit the Dixon Historical Society Museum Building Fund. Please, no photography, strollers, small children, backpacks or pets. Each person must have a Home Tour Program, in order to enter and view the homes.