Dixon Historical Society Hosting Classic Home Tour Sept 23

Dixon Historical Society Home Tour Programs will be available on September 1 for the Autumn Home Tour.

Programs are a $25 donation; after September 16 and at the door a $30 donation.

Programs can be reserved by contacting members of the Dixon Historical Society. All proceeds benefit the Dixon Historical Society Museum Fund.

The Autumn Home Tour program includes the map and history of five grand Dixon homes constructed in the early 1900’s.

The homes are located in town and only a few blocks from one another. At several of the homes, you will be welcomed by descendants of the original owners and have the opportunity to learn more about the home from personal recollections.

In addition to the homes, a historic building located downtown is included in the program.

Old timers say, “More deals were made in this building, than at the bank.”

The program includes the fascinating history of the building and the many businesses that have occupied it over the years.

For more information: Contact Diane Schroeder at (707) 678-2698 or Mary Savage at (707) 678-8166.

All proceeds shall benefit the Dixon Historical Society Museum Fund.