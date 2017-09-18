Dixon Library Conducting Survey

The Dixon Public Library invites the Dixon community to participate in a survey to determine what patrons want and need from their public library.

The survey will provide feedback and direction as the library director and Board of Trustees begin planning for the future of the library district.

“We are excited to hear from the community,” said Library Director Steve Arozena, “Whether you are a current user or have never used the library, we want to hear from you.”

The survey can be completed online at:

www.dixonlibrary.com/survey

Paper copies will be available at both the circulation and reference desks in the library.

The survey will be available starting on Friday, September 15, 2017 and remain open until the end of the day on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

The survey is anonymous and no personally identifiable information will be collected.