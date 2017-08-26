Dixon Mayor Bogue Mislead – or Spreading Fake News

Mayor Thom Bogue wrote a column for last Sunday’s (Marin County owned) Dixon Tribune directly attacking both the editor of this paper and one of its columnists in addition to providing evidence that “fake news” is not just a national phenomenon. Let us examine Bogue’s key points to determine what is true and what is the wishful thinking of a politician.

“By now I’m sure many of you have observed the completion of road work on Hwy 113 (N. First St) a project completed by Caltrans.” Anyone who drives 113 can see two inches of asphalt missing. Bogue wishes to give credit to the past mayor and also champions the Solano Transportation Agency. Our question for the mayor is why it takes an additional two bureaucratic agency to push Cal-Trans to complete work they had planned for the last five years when Cal-Trans is responsible for this section of road. The only truth in this segment was Cal-Trans had originally only planned on re-paving up to Atkinson Court.

On the subject of the city attorney’s evaluation, Bogue claims “The city attorney’s firm handles many issues in a timely fashion …” It is suggested you read the article elsewhere on the front page about Mr. White being fined by the FPPC for missing deadlines as a campaign’s treasurer.

Related to this subject is the almost $1 million paid to the city attorney’s firm in legal fees in the last fiscal year. “However, what Mr. Scholl and Mr. Ceremello fail to point out is over $300,000.00 is due to their actions, lawsuits and requests for information this firm has to handle.” … “The public Request for Information submitted by both Mr. Scholl and Mr. Ceremello in the last year I believe has been close to 100, with multiple sub-layers included, which in totality represents nearly over 300.”

We thank the mayor for providing us with the document he used to make this specious analysis. We also want to know how either of us are responsible for the $200,000 portion of that amount which a past council voted to spend to sue its citizens to stop a vote by the people on increased fees for the wastewater plant.

Likewise, when city staff chooses to run everything by the city attorney rather than honoring the California Public Records Act and when the council refuses to provide the financial oversight which is part of their duties, how is that the fault of the public lawfully and legally requesting information which must be provided during normal business hours? A reasonable person would surmise this mayor and his council are attempting to shift the blame rather than shouldering the responsibility. It is appreciated the Mayor has confirmed the IV actually digs into public records – committing the unforgiveable act of journalism based on research.

“Mr. Scholl already lost his initial lawsuit, after dragging it on and on in representing himself, not showing up for court and continuously asking for extensions.” That comment is patently untrue. For months, White’s law firm refused to actually meet when we repeatedly urged the council to authorize the City Manager and City Attorney to settle the case. The city attorney informed us the Council wouldn’t give up that authority – and the city attorney didn’t bother to ask – meaning more billable hours.

Further, the city attorney is who sought extensions – perhaps in an effort to increase billable hours; Scholl did not. Likewise Scholl never missed ANY court hearings – the Mayor’s accusations to the contrary are utterly false. So who gave him that false belief?

The subject of the recent goal setting “retreat” also elicits a response. On a brighter note, recently the public, city council and staff had a Goal Setting Retreat. The session was very positive, proactive, efficient and beneficial to all of us in our city … It started off with approximately 20 great ideas and in the co-operative team spirit of working together, we were able to narrow it down to four achievable goals: Modernize operations and systems; bringing us into the 21st century, Enhance economic development, Expand and improve infrastructure and expand staffing to accommodate city growth …”.

The mayor has confused housekeeping items with goals for the benefit of the citizens. While basking in the glow of the camaraderie between his council and staff, he failed to hear Steve Bird’s quip about the public present when they attempted to offer broader goals nor did he act when city manager Jim Lindley stopped D’Andre Wells from entering the evidently exclusive circle of upper management coming up with ideas benefitting staff.

What is that saying again? “You can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig.” We suggest the mayor get a better grasp on reality. It doesn’t come by believing everything staff tells you or wishful thinking based on what you hope will happen.