Dixon Teen Center Receies $20,000 from Pin-a-Go-Go



Dixon Teen Center board members Pastor Cathy Morris (front left) and Rick Fuller (back row left) celebrate with a group of teens at the Dixon Teen Center Friday over the donation of $20,000 from the recent Pin-a-Go-Go pinball show.

According the Fuller, the show has provided the center with similar donations for several years now, but is moving to another community which will require the center to find other sources of funding. The center is also seeking a new permanent location, as the current one at the old Dixon High School will become unavailable when it is remodeled as a junior high.