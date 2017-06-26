Dixon Toys for Tots Seeks Volunteers For Fireworks Stand Fundraiser

Dixon Toys for Tots (TFT) have the Safeway fireworks booth again all day on July 3rd and the first shift on July 4th, and they are seeking volunteers to help.

Set up is 9 am and they will sell legal explosives from 10 am to 10 pm.

For this the Dixon Community Christmas Programs (TFT’s) usually gleans between $1,500 to $2,000 to start its Christmas fund raising effort with a bang (so to speak).

To volunteer please email to Ted Hickman at tedhick@gmail.com with the times you can spare for the effort. TFT will provide volunteers with drinks and snacks and breakfast, lunch and dinner at Denny’s

