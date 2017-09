The Dixon Volunteer Firefighter’s Association will be hosting their annual Prawn & Ravioli Dinner on Saturday, October 21, 2017. Tickets are $35 and includes all you can eat prawns & ravioli with all the fixings. Included in the ticket price is entry into a $300 door prize raffle. As always, there will be a raffle with lots of prizes. For tickets, contact Andi at (707) 246-2730 or 678-7060.