Dixonite Dies in Early Morning Solo Vehicle Crash

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash which happened at about 12:30 am Saturday morning, November 4, on Dixon Avenue West near Jahn Road. According to the CHP, Adrian Misael Magallonverdin (28) of Dixon was driving westbound and veered off the road into the irrigation canal and overturned. The collision was discovered by passersby at 7:45 am Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the CHP at (707) 428-2100.