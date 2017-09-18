First Woman American Legion National Commander

By Steve B. Brooks Standing at the podium after being the first woman elected as American Legion national commander, Denise Rohan had one question for the delegates to the Legion’s national convention in Reno, Nev.: “Are you ready?”

The Wisconsin resident challenged Legionnaires to work together to continue the organization’s 98 years of service to the nation, and its veterans, military and their families.

Rohan said her theme this year will be “Family First,” and that the theme is based on The American Legion’s motto of “For God and Country.”

A 33-year Legionnaire and current member of Post 385 in Verona, Wis., and U.S. Army veteran, Rohan has served as post and department commander.

Rohan urged delegates to keep up the support for military families as service members continue to be deployed across the world. “The American Legion family will stand tall next to our heroes and their families,” she said. “There are National Guard and reserve families living in your home towns who are feeling alone and afraid. Please continue to step up and make connections with those families. “To make a difference in someone’s life, you don’t have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful or perfect. You just have to care enough to be there.”

Rohan was employed with the University of Wisconsin Madison as the assistant bursar of student loans until her retirement in 2012. She managed the University of Wisconsin Madison, University of Wisconsin Green Bay and University of Wisconsin Colleges’ $120 million loan portfolio made up of approximately 200 different federal, institutional and state programs in compliance with all laws, regulations and policy.