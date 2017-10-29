Kiwanis Hold Festival of Trees Decorating Workshop

Sherrie Avila and Kendra Benz of Solano Baking Company decorated a Gingerbread Christmas Tree last year at the Kiwanis Festival of Trees. – Photo courtesy of Dixon Kiwanis

Dixon Kiwanis Club’s held a Tree Decorator’s workshop yesterday, Thursday, October 26, and plans to hold additional workshops soon. Volunteer decorators from the Dixon Kiwanis Club provided ideas and instructions to participants – and will again at the future workshop.

The Kiwanis is preparing for their third annual ‘Festival of Trees’ and still needs a few more volunteers to decorate small, medium, or large trees ‘sponsored’ by local businesses.

Decorators are creative people who help increase the holiday magic by decorating trees that will be auctioned off at the annual Kiwanis Festival of Trees event, December 2-3 at the American Legion Post 208 Veteran’s Hall. Decorators donate their time and the decorations only; pre-lit trees are provided. Registration forms will be available and will need to be completed by participating volunteers.

“It is a very exciting time to see the Vet’s Hall go from zero to one hundred in just a few hours,” said festival chair Debra Dingman. The decorating will take place on Saturday, December 3, 8 a.m. to noon.

The Festival serves as a major fundraiser by Dixon Kiwanis to benefit children of Dixon and help support the Kiwanis Family House, temporary housing next to UC Davis Medical Center for families with children admitted through Emergency. To see where funds were disbursed as well as see pictures of last year’s event, go to Kiwanis of Dixon Facebook page.

For more information, call Debra Dingman at (707) 301-0795 or leave a message on the Kiwanis Facebook page.