More Fun at 2017 Lambtown Festival; “Black Sheep Vintage Market”; Kids’ Ag-Venture; FFA Dinner

31st Annual Dixon Lambtown Festival coming October 7 & 8

The Lambtown Festival, October 7 and 8, at the Dixon May Fairgrounds promises to offer the familiar opportunities to learn about the food and fiber industry. The always popular fiber workshops, sheep dog demonstrations, wool and fine fiber shows and sales, lamb cook-off, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more will be joined by the Black Sheep Vintage Market. Admission to the Festival $5; children under 12 or individuals wearing a 4-H, FFA, Grange or military uniform are FREE. Parking is also FREE!



Kristopher Summitt of the Black Sheep Market said, “We enjoy helping people find items that spark imagination and emotion. We have hand- picked sellers from Vacaville, Northern and Southern California, Napa Valley and the greater Sacramento area and have worked hard to provide a selection of antiques, vintage, primitive, farm house, rustic barn finds, salvage, and garden décor.” The market will be open both days of the Festival, Saturday from 9 am – 6 pm and Sunday, from 9 am -5 pm.

The Kids Ag-Venture Expo will have a variety of hands-on learning experiences led by members of the Solano County 4-H Youth Development Program. The activities will focus on agriculture, animal behaviors, and textiles. Kids will enjoy the hay bale maze, swimming in the corn, make and take projects as well as the pony rides and petting zoo. All proceeds from the 4-H booths benefit the Lynne Burns 4-H Scholarship Fund that awards scholarships to Solano County high school graduates pursuing higher education. The first week in October is also 4-H Week so there will be information available on how to sign up for 4-H in Solano County.

FFA BBQ Dinner

Kicking off its first year, the Dixon FFA Alumni and Supporters are holding a fund raising Bar-b-que Saturday, October 7th from 6:15 – 9:00 pm in the Leber Stage area of the Dixon May Fairgrounds in conjunction with the 2017 Lambtown Festival.

The FFA Alumni and Supporters group was formed to raise funds for the Dixon High School FFA students. Money is needed to help support travel expenses of all FFA students choosing to participate in activities and competitions held in locations around the state and to attend regional and national conferences.

Matt Kett, an alumni of the FFA program, will be “Head Chef” lighting the grill to bar-b-que the Tri-tip and Lamb donated by Superior Farms! A ticket for the dinner is a $20 donation and the dinner includes Tri-tip or Lamb or both, along with green salad, beans, and a dinner roll.

The evening includes a no host bar 6:15-7:00 pm; Dinner 7:00-8:00 pm; entertainment by Dixon Music Studio groups and a raffle from 8:00- 9:00 pm. The FFA Floral and Mechanics classes are making seasonal center pieces that will be raffled following dinner.

Tickets can be purchased from any FFA students or contact the dixonffaas@gmail.com. TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW! Complete the ticket stub indicating your choice of meat. Ticket holders can choose to PICK UP their dinner at the May Fairgrounds and take it home to enjoy.

Tickets are, also, available on line at www.lambtown.org. Click on EVENTS and scroll down to “FFA Alumni & Friends BBQ”. Indicate your choice of meat and if you would like to PICK UP your dinner.

Come out and show your support for the local FFA Program and visit with alumni and supporters of the Dixon FFA! Your dinner ticket will provide FREE Admission to the Lambtown Festival and parking is FREE.

Passport to Lamb

Another new addition to the Festival is the “Passport to Lamb” program. Restaurants throughout Dixon are featuring Lamb dishes on their menu from now until October 8.

Pick up a passport at any participating restaurant and begin getting your passport stamped. All passport pages must be stamped to enter the drawing that will be held Sunday, October 8 at 5:00 pm.

Prizes include a box of lamb donated by Superior Farms or $200 gift certificate from your favorite restaurant; and second prize drawing of a $100 gift certificate from S & S Deli.