Planned Parenthood to Close Three Locations in Northern California, including Vacaville

(Sacramento, CA) – Planned Parenthood Northern California is set to close three locations, including Vacaville, Pittsburg, and central Richmond, on June 30, according to local pro-life leaders and confirmed by a Planned Parenthood spokesperson.

Abortions through 10 weeks of pregnancy, using the Abortion Pill, were done at these three northern California Planned Parenthood locations.

Planned Parenthood was founded by Margaret Sanger who was a fervent supporter of the Eugenics movement – which sought to reduce the number “unfit” people (as Sanger called them) including most minority racial groups.

Nationwide, commits hundreds of thousands of abortions yearly. It receives over half-a-billion federal government funds yearly and is one of the largest donors to political campaigns in the US.

As more Californians understand the humanity of the child in the womb, abortion rates continue to drop,” said Wynette Sills, Director of Californians for Life. “There are other comprehensive medical clinics in each of these communities where women can receive the care they need, without Planned Parenthood. In Vacaville, women can receive comprehensive primary medical care, Ob-Gyn appointments, STI/HIV testing and treatment, and pre-natal care, with same day appointments for both acute and chronic conditions at the Vacaville Family Health Services and the Vacaville Community Medical Center, which is located in the very same building as Planned Parenthood.”

For more information about comprehensive, non-abortion, healthcare for women, see GetYourCare.org for Federally Qualified Community Healthcare Clinic referrals throughout California.

