Sacramento Valley National Cemetery and Veterans’ Groups Will Honor Fallen Veterans on Memorial Day, Monday May 29

The National Cemetery located at 5810 Midway Road in rural Dixon will host a Memorial Day Program this coming Monday, May 29 to honor the legacy of all of our Fallen Heroes who sacrificed in service to our nation.

The ceremonies will be held at the cemetery’s Flag Assembly Area beginning at 9:00 am with Military Honors, and music featuring the Band of the Golden West (USAF – Travis AFB) and a Live Music Orchestra (Vacaville Jazz Society) and a Flyover by the USAF.

Following the National Cemetery remembrances The American Legion will host Memorial Day services beginning at 11 am at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Silveyville Cemetery (across from the fairgrounds on South First St) and include a Flag Ceremony and Councilman Devon Minnema as Guest Speaker.

The services will then proceed to the Women’s Improvement Park, next to the library in downtown Dixon, at the Veterans Monument for another service at 11:30 am. Mayor Thom Bogue will be the Guest Speaker.

The legion will host a luncheon in the Veterans Hall at 12 Noon. The public is invited.

In preparation of Monday’s event at the National Cemetery, small flags will be placed at all gravesites throughout the cemetery by volunteers starting at 9:00 am on Saturday, May 27.

Volunteers are needed and welcomed. They should bring a metal screw driver to help punch holes into the soil for the flags.

Volunteers will also be needed on Tuesday, May 30 from 9:00 am until all flags are picked up. The flags will retrieved and cleaned from all gravesites throughout the cemetery and stored for future use.

For more information and to volunteer, contact Michael H. Henshaw, Cemetery Director at (707) 693-2460.

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May (May 29 in 2017).

Formerly known as Decoration Day, it commemorates U.S. service members who died while in the military service.

First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.