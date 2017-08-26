Scottish Highland and Irish Dancing Will be at Sept. 30 Dixon Scottish Festival

The amazing footwork of youngsters performing Scottish Highland and Irish Step dancing will be seen at the Dixon Scottish Highland Games, from 9 am to 5 pm, Saturday, September 30 at the Dixon Fairgrounds, 655 South First Street, Dixon.

‘We have combined Scottish and Irish dancers on one indoor stage to make it more comfortable and convenient for them and the audience,” said Doug Hicke, Irish and Scottish dancing chairman for the festival.

Highland dancing is a style of competitive solo dancing developed in the Scottish Highlands during the 19th and 20th centuries. “This Scottish dancing requires technique, stamina, and strength, and is recognized as a sport by the Sport Council of Scotland,” Hicke said.

Irish Step-dancing is known for its stiff upper body and quick and precise movements of the feet. It can be performed individually or by groups. “Most Americans are familiar with this type of Irish dancing, when made internationally famous by the Riverdance troupe in the 1990s,” Hicke added.

The 17th annual Dixon Scottish celebration will also include Scottish athletic competitions, bagpipe bands, Scottish animals, living history displays, sheepdog trials, children’s activities, rugby tournament, Scotch whisky tasting, finding your Scottish ancestry at the many clan information tents and more fun.

Popular Celtic, Irish and Scottish folk and rock bands include Tempest, BlackEyed Dempseys, Arbroath, Flask and Michael Mullen’s Trio of One.

Visitors may shop for unique gifts, handmade crafts, jewelry and clothing from Scotland, Wales, Ireland and England and taste a variety of British foods, beers and whiskies.

Dixon Scottish Highland Games general admission is $10; youth and seniors are $8; and children, under age 9, and active-duty military and their family members may enter free with valid military ID. For details, visit www.scotsindixon.org.