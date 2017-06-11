Signups Open for Remote Control Destruction Derby, Non-profits Sought to be Food Vendors

The inaugural ultimate motorsports extravaganza fundraising event hosted by the Rotary Club of Dixon will take place on July 8 in the open field next to the Dixon Chamber of Commerce at 220 N Jefferson Street – also the new home of the JOHNSON GROUP powered by RE/MAX Gold. Check in is at 10 am, with heats starting at 11 am. Finals will be at 2 pm after which trophies will be presented.

This will be a family event for everyone with food, fun and free admission to all spectators. Admission for spectators is free.

“It is a head-to-head tournament that anyone 6-years-old and older can participate in,” said Event Coordinator Kevin Johnson, “We have already received several registrations and the excitement is spreading fast.”

Registration for the derby is now open and will be limited to the first 200 entries for some smash-up fun. Deadline to enter is June 30. Prize money will be given with 1st place winner receiving $1,000 and all those reaching the final rounds receiving $100 each. There will also be plaques and trophies for various categories.

While modification of the cars is prohibited, contestants can have fun personalizing and decorating their car.

Local charities and non-profits are being sought by the Dixon Rotary Club of Dixon to sell snacks, drinks, and meals at the derby.

Advance registration is encouraged, as space is limited. Registration is $100 and contestants receive their electric radio controlled car valued at about $100 – which contestants get to keep – when the registration is fully processed. Participants also will be required to generate a minimum of $50 in personal sponsors for their car and submit those prior to June 30, 2017.

“There will be zero tolerance of poor sportsmanship and everyone is expected to represent the hobby with respect and professionalism,” Johnson said, “Sportsmanship is paramount and I am certain this will be a great family event for many years. Any shenanigans are not allowed and there will be positively no arguing, fighting or belly-aching,” he added with a laugh.

Rules, regulations and more information are available at:

www.DixonCaRotary.com

Those interest4ed in being food vendor should contact Steve Beaman at (916) 240-0148. For all general event questions go on-line to:

rcderbyregistrar@gmail.com