Top Regional and Local Bands Slated for Dixon May Fair

Music has always been a highlight of the Dixon May Fair and this year’s line-up offers an eclectic mix of toe-tapping country to rock to West Coast blues from May 11-14. The featured artists will perform extended so that Fair visitors can enjoy the music and still see the rest of the Fair on their own schedule.

The Leber Garden Stage will host nationally acclaimed country artist Jackson Michelson on Thursday, from 7 to 8:30 pm. From Corvallis, Oregon,

Jackson has built an audience of West Coast fans who truly appreciate his blend of “the rootsy twang of the American South with the sunny, feel-good spirit of the Pacific Coast.” Jackson has now been all over the country, opening for Lee Brice, Frankie Ballard, and Blake Shelton. His song “The Good Life” has gained popularity on SiriusXM radio.

Nashville recording artist Buck Ford, performing on Friday 6 to 10:30 pm, is a young, pure country singing sensation that focuses on keeping the traditional country sound and rhythm flowing. Buck and his band pride themselves on the fact that their performances “bring back to life” the sound and feel of real old country music.

Saturday the Fair welcomes back Sammie Award Winners,

The Nickel Slots, from 6 to 10:30 pm. They have described their music as drawing “the line that connects Johnny Cash to the Clash.” Their debut music video for their single, “The Devil’s Chain Gang,” has won numerous awards, including Best US Music Video at the 2015 American Online Film Awards.

Sunday features The Voice artist Summer Schappell, from 1 to 5:00 pm, who recorded a self-titled album at 14, and has been the opening act for LeAnn Rimes, Josh Turner, Little Big Town, and many others. Now with singles of her own, including “It Ought to Be a Sin” and “It’s Working,” Summer is ready to take the music industry by storm.

Local favorites returning include Hey Jude, Keep on Truckin’, Rhythm Method 4, J. Silverheels, and Two-Tone Steiny & the Cadillacs. To see the complete schedule look inside this issue or visit:

DixonMayFair.com

Discounted tickets for the Fair, Carnival and Grandstand Events are available in advance online and at the Fair office, 655 S. First St., Dixon.