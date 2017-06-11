US Missile Defense System Hits ICBM Target

When President Ronald Reagan in the 1980’s announced intent to build an anti-missile system, he was ridiculed by the media and liberal think-tanks. Those opponents said it was impossible and a massive waste of money. “You can’t hit a bullet with a bullet,” was the argument.

Fortunately, in the light of threats from North Korea, “Star Wars” defense development proceeded for more than three decades – slower during the Clinton and Obama administrations, vigorously in the administrations of the two.Presidents Bush.

The technology has proven affective for short range missiles – the American Patriot, THADD, and Aegis systems, and the Israeli Iron Dome. This week, a “bullet hit bullet” as a test saw an anti-missile bring down an ICBM.

According to the US Missile Defense Agency, the system successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile target during a test of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the nation’s ballistic missile defense system.

This was the first live-fire test event against an ICBM-class target for GMD and the U.S. ballistic missile defense system. During the test, the ICBM-class target was launched from the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the the Marshall Islands.

A ground-based interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and its exo-atmospheric kill vehicle intercepted and destroyed the target in a direct collision.

“The intercept of a complex, threat-representative ICBM target is an incredible accomplishment for the GMD system and a critical milestone for this program,” said MDA Director Vice Adm. Jim Syring, “This system is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrates that we have a capable, credible deterrent against a very real threat. I am incredibly proud of the warfighters who executed this test and who operate this system every day.”

The GMD element of the ballistic missile defense system provides combatant commanders the capability to engage and destroy intermediate and long-range ballistic missile threats to protect the U.S. The mission of the Missile Defense Agency is to develop and deploy a layered ballistic missile defense system to defend the United States, its deployed forces, allies and friends from limited ballistic missile attacks of all ranges in all phases of flight.

For more information go on-line to: missiledefenseadvocacy.org.

The MDAA sends out weekly updates on missile defense.