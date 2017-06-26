California Small Business Defaults Increased in April

(Newswire.com) – ​​In April 2017 ﻿small business loan defaults worsened in California﻿, according to data announced by PayNet. Of the 18 major industries, 12 worsened and 6﻿ improved in the state.

In spite of a 5 basis point climb from March, California’s PayNet Small Business Default Index (SBDFI) of 1.67% ﻿was still 23 basis points below the national SBDFI level of 1.90%. Rising default rates over the past year signals heightened financial stress in the state. The national SBDFI increased 26 basis points year-over-year, while California’s SBDFI increased ﻿﻿﻿24 basis points.

The three industries with the worst default rate﻿ in California were Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction (4.58%); Transportation and Warehousing (4.44%); and Information (2.78%). With a 3.36% variance, ﻿﻿Mining, Quarrying, and Oil and Gas Extraction has also seen the largest increase year-over-year of any industry in California. Those industries have been a major target of Governor Brown’s Carbon Credit climate change policies.

The PayNet Small Business Lending Index (SBLI) for California registered at﻿ 96.8, ﻿﻿declining 0.7% from last month’s level and 1.4% beneath the national SBLI level this month (98.2). Small business borrowers are being cautious and holding off on new investment.

“The increasing default rate over the past year has created a cautious lending environment,” explains the president of PayNet, William Phelan.

For more information visit: www.paynet.com. Source: PayNet, Inc.