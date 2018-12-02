Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration Downtown Thursday, Dec 6



The Downtown Dixon Business Association (DDBA) will host the Annual community Christmas Tree Lighting Festival on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, with the tree lighting scheduled for 7:00 pm. There will be lots of exciting, fun, and free activities scheduled on First Street.

Inside The Olde Vets Hall children can visit with Santa Claus, as well as find shop though the Craft Faire for specially made Crafts items. There will be free popcorn provided by Dixon Cub Scouts Pack #253. Also inside the Olde Vets Hall will be hot dogs, nachos, and waters being sold as a fundraiser for the Dixon Montessori 5th Grade Camp.

INSIDE the Dixon Public Library will be Storytimes at 5:15 and 6:15 pm. This year’s featured story is “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!”

OUTSIDE in the Womens Improvement Club Park will be many activities, and the treasured youth performances:

2018 Stage Performances:

4:00 Anderson School Mrs Loarca’s TK Class

4:30 Kitto’s Preschool & Afterschool Program

5:00 Dixon’s Millennium Child Development Center

5:30 Dixon Music Studio

6:00 The Vacaville Irish Dancers

6:30 Dixon Dance Studio

7:00 LIGHTING OF THE CHRISTMAS TREE

Grace Fellowship Church is bringing back their super fun & free family Photo Booth to capture great group photographs. The Dixon Volunteer Fire Fighter’s Association will have a roaring “Fire Pit” glowing with their famous free hot apple cider. The City of Dixon Police Department along with the Cadet’s will be handing out free hot coco. Roundtable Pizza will also be sold in the Park as a fundraiser for Dixon Quarterback Club.

Free and fun Kids Crafts can once again be assembled inside The Calvary Chapel for children to assemble and to take home.

To take in some old fashioned charm head to the CORNER of First & A Street, because you will want to experience the FREE Horse Carriage rides, Pony Rides, and the adorable Petting Zoo!

This Dixon community event is held rain or shine in Downtown Dixon, with Businesses helping to celebrate the Spirit of Christmas!

Many thank you goes out to the volunteers who assist with this annual event, and special thanks to: Dixon Volunteer Fire Fighter’s Assoc, Olde Vets Hall Cherie & Bud Fanning, City of Dixon Police Depart, Dixon Wellness Center, Barbara & Bob Bulkley, CA Jacobs 8th Grade Leadership Class, Dixon’s Cub Scouts Pack 253, and Danny Ayala.