City Council Unanimously Supports Making Permanent the “Business License Local Opportunity” Program

At Tuesday’s regular City Council Meeting (June 12) the Dixon City Council voted unanimously to extend the waiver of business license fees for local residents during the first year a new business in formed. The program was the brain-child of Councilman Devon Minnema who proposed it as a way to encourage new small businesses to start-up in Dixon.

“I was very pleased with the decision to make it permanent as an ordinance, this will help many local entrepreneurs,” Minnema said about the vote, “The economic benefits will be noticeable, but more important it is a gesture to our residents them doing business here.”

Originally, the program was adopted on November 28 of last year as a trial to see if it would attract and help such business. According the city’s report Tuesday 27 businesses have taken advantage of the program, with just un der 78% of those being Home Occupations. The program is set to expire on June 30, 2018 unless extended or made permanent by the City Council

The financial impact on the city was just $2,980 in business license fees not collected.

Speaking in favor of the program were Jack Caldwell and Kevin Johnson, both active in the Dixon business community.

The businesses which have participated range from selling roasted coffee beans on line, to dental consulting, screen printing to catering, hair styling to on line sales of toys, business consulting to vending machine placement, speech therapy to a smoke and vape shop.

The city staff will prepare an ordinance making the program permanent for an official vote at a future council meeting most likely on June 26.