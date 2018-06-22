Community Medical Centers Seeks Staff for Dixon Clinic

MEDICAL ASSISTANT Dixon FT/ Temp

Community Medical Centers (CMC)

The Medical Assistant (MA/) FT/ Temp works as a part of the Care Team with the licensed clinical staff and others to provide medical care to the patients. The MA is responsible for conducting a number of key processes in order to provide an excellent patient experience.

Requirements: 1 year of experience in clinical setting and/or satisfactory completion of a medical assistant training program. High school diploma or equivalent. Bilingual in Spanish and English. Valid CA Driver’s License, proof of automobile insurance, Current cardiopulmonary resusci¬tation certificate (CPR).

Apply at

http://www.communitymedicalcenters.org/Careers/Current-Openings

EOE