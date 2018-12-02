Dixon Historical Society 2019 Calendars on Sale



The 2019 Bountiful Fields and Harvest Calendar depicts agricultural scenes around the town of Dixon and is now available for purchase at locations throughout town. The calendar features seasonal photos of local crops from planting through harvest. The Dixon Historical Society chose to preserve the surrounding fields in photographs as development will soon be changing the agricultural landscape that surrounds Dixon.

The calendars are $18 each and are available for purchase from B’s Gallery, Country Chic, Curves, Cynde’s Place, Dawson’s Bar & Grill, Dixon Chamber of Commerce, Dixon Florist and Gifts, Dixon ACE Lumber and Hardware, The Barn and Pantry, Silveyville Tree Farm, and the UPS Store.

Calendars may also be ordered from www.DixonHistoricalSociety.org website and shipped anywhere in the world. It makes a great holiday gift for friends or family who may have moved away. Contact Diane Schroeder at (707) 685-0802 if you would like more information.

The sale of the 2019 Dixon Historical Society calendar supports the building fund for the Dixon History Museum. Donations to the Dixon Historical Society, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, are tax-exempt.

New this year is a packet of the 14 calendar photos with captions without the calendar pages. The 8” x 10” photo pages are suitable for framing or for placing in an album.

The packet of the 14 color photos is $18 and is available at the same locations the calendars sold.