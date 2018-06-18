Dixon School Bond Campaign Fined for Campaign Finance Error

The California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has fined the committee that’s supported the Dixon school bonds in the 2016 election.

In their report the FPPC noted, “Yes on Measure Q for Dixon Schools” was a primarily formed ballot measure committee supporting a local school bond measure on the November 8, 2016 General Election ballot. Frances Garcia is the Committee’s treasurer.”

The FPPC determined that “The Committee and Garcia failed to timely file one pre-election campaign statement for the reporting period of September 25, 2016 through October 22, 2016, in violation of Government Code Section 84200.5.”

The total fine proposed by the FPPC was $216.