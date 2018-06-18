Dixon Womens Improvement Club Installs New Officers

DWIC installed new Executive Board members and Chairs of various committees recently. Loran Hoffmann is the club’s new President, Donna Armstrong will serve as Vice President; Mary Lou Batchelor continues as Treasurer, while Mary Kay Callaway becomes the new Recording Secretary.

Filling out the Board is returning Corresponding Secretary Pat Inderbitzen, Membership Chair Kitty Lockwood, Parliamentarian Sally Adams, Martha Dukes as Financial Reviewer, Hospitality Chair Betty Mae Nielson, and Arlene Jones will be responsible for Publicity.

The Women’s Improvement Club has been established since 1899 and has given out thousands of dollars in student scholarship funds and more recently established a grant funding program. Thanks to generous Dixon merchants and many individuals who support the clubs’ annual dinner fundraiser at Bud’s Bar and Grill.

The club welcomes and invites all Dixon women to join us in attending monthly meetings at the Social Hall of the United Methodist Church on the third Wednesday of each month beginning again on September 19th at 1:00 pm. Plans will be made over the summer for another interesting, informational, and exciting series of programs you won’t want to miss.