Dixon’s Independent Voice Urges YES on Proposition 6

Despite the deliberately misleading Attorney General’s ballot summary of Proposition 6 – it’s purpose is to repeal the massive gasoline and car taxes imposed by the legislature and governor.

That deception is reason enough to pass Prop 6 – the politicians have already wasted enough of our money – spending funds supposedly dedicated to roads and highways on foolish projects such as the “Bullet Train.” We all know they can NOT be trusted with even more billions of OUR money.

In contrast, the Prop 6 proponents have already announced a new ballot measure that will provide for roads using funds the state already has – by ending that waste and those misallocations.

Facts about this massive hike:

– Voting Yes on Prop 6 will repeal the car and gas tax, and ensures any future car and gas taxes must be approved by the voters.

– On Nov 1, 2017, Californians became subject to an additional tax of 12.5 cents more per gallon (20 cents more for diesel).

– Estimates suggest it will cost an average family of four $779 or more per family, per year.

– The tax also hits business owners who rely on transporting goods, raising the cost of everything from apples to bread, and everything in between.

– Vehicle license fees (car tax) will increase as much as $175 a year – striking the wallets of hard-working families across the state.

– The tax revenue goes into the state’s General Fund, meaning there’s zero guarantee the money will be used to actually fund the transportation “fixes” they claim will happen.

– Nearly 1 million signatures were collected to qualify the measure on the November ballot; just over 550,000 were required.