Dixon’s July 4th Fireworks Show Needs Public Support



The Dixon Rotary Club and the Dixon Women’s Improvement Club are urging the public to support this year’s July 4 fireworks celebration which will be presented in Hall Park to honor our nation and our liberty.

Donations may be made to Dixon Rotary, PO Box 181, Dixon, CA 95620.

The fireworks display will begin at dusk – about 9:00 pm. The show is handled by a professional pyrotechnics company and will cost over $12,000 and lasts about 25 minutes. Dixon Rotary has been hosting the display for over 15 years.

In the photo below (left to right) President of Dixon Women’s Improvement Club, Arlene Jones presents a check to Dixon Rotarian Carol Pruitt for the Fireworks Celebration.

