Hwy 113 through Dixon Overnight Lane Closures for Paving This Week – June 17 – June 23

SOLANO COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has scheduled overnight traffic lane reductions on State Route 113 (SR-113) between Hastings Island Road to Brown Road and between Midway Road to Adams Street in Dixon, California to perform pavement repair work.

During the work, one of two traffic lanes in each direction of SR-113 may be closed overnight. One traffic lane in each direction will remain open.

The work is scheduled to start Sunday, June 17, 2018 and will be completed as early as Saturday, June 23.

Crews worked Sunday, June 17 starting at 6:00 pm until 6:00 am the following morning.

Starting Monday, June 18 until Friday, June 22, crews will work each night Monday-Friday starting at 8:00 pm until 6:00 am the following mornings.

