It’s Lambtown Time! 31st Annual Dixon Lambtown Festival this Weekend

The iconic Dixon tradition – the 31st Annual Lamb Festival will be held this weekend at the Dixon May Fair grounds. The festival opens at 9 am on Saturday and Sunday, October 7 & 8, and closes at 5 pm on Saturday and 4 pm on Sunday.

The festival will offer fabulous food, fiber classes, workshops, wool and fine fiber show and sales as well as sheep dog demonstrations, sheep show, and professional sheep shearing competition.

Lamb cooking demonstrations and the Lamb Cook off which includes tasting are all on the schedule.

There will be plenty of live music – including “Swing”, and hands-on learning activities for ths kids throughout the two-day long event.

This year the festival includes the Black Sheep Vintage Market with more than 30 booths showcasing antiques, handmade goods, farmhouse pickin’s, cottage and shabby chic decor, barn finds and estate relics.

Lamb will be the featured dish for the festival, but many other food and drink options will be available to choose from the twelve food vendors. At the Leber Garden Stage, Ruhstaller – Dixon’s own craft brewery – will serve a variety of their beers. Both Sangria and Margaritas will also be available.

Food and fiber vendors are a key part of the festival and provide opportunities for local businesses to get involved and showcase their products.

Community service and non-profit organizations as well as youth and civic groups will provide information about their organization and activities.

The Lamb BBQ Cook-Off will be held on Sunday, beginning at 10 am. Judging is at 3 pm and the winners announced at 4 pm. Five celebrity judges have been invited to select the prize winning recipe. (See their credentials on page 4 in this issue.)

The official four-page program for the festival is in this issue, and includes the full schedule, list of entertainers, and a detailed map showing the locations of the vendors and the many activities.

More information the Festival can be found on the website at www.lambtown.org.