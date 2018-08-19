Lambtown Invites Local Civic Groups to Participate with Free Booth at the October 6 & 7 Festival

The Dixon Lambtown Festival is again inviting local civic groups to participate in the coming 32nd annual event.

Applications for participation are on the event’s website: Lambtown.org.

Each group will be assigned at least a 10’x10’ space for a booth to promote their activities and recruit members.

Groups are asked to offer at least some volunteer time to help during the festival. They are also asked to have some kind of activity for people attending. It could be a simple game, a contest, face painting, or anything else. (The Lambtown committee has some ideas to be used.)

Lambtown is also seeking Cook-off competitiors.

This year’s featured cut (as requested by Superior Farms which is sponsoring the contest) is Ground Lamb. Creativity is the key!

Cook-off prizes are $500 for first place; $300 for second; $200 for third; and $100 for 4th. Entry fee is $35 per team.

The Cook-off will be on Saturday October 6, with a mandatory cooks’ meeting at 9:00 am, with cooking to start at :10:00 am and finish by 2:00 pm. Judging is set to be completed by 4:00 pm.

Teams must abide by all Health regulations. There will be a preparation tent available which teams may use.

All preparation and cooking must be done at the event – none before hand.

Applications, rules and regulations are also available on the website. Lambtown.org

Or call the Cook-off Chairman Dave Scholl at:

(707) 678-8917