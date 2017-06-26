Legal Fireworks Go on Sale Wednesday, June 28



The four fireworks stands authorized in Dixon this year will begin sales at noon next Wednesday, June 28 week. There are only four locations this year, compared to as many as eight in the past. Also this year, only “TNT Fireworks” will be available in Dixon. “Phantom Fireworks” will not have any stands selling their products in Dixon this year..

Fireworks stands will be open at 9:00 am every day from June 29 until July 4, and will close at 9:00 pm including June 28.

The civic groups and their stand locations are:

Dixon American Legion Post #208/Dixon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary

Safeway 1235 Stratford Ave.

Soroptomist International of Dixon Wal Mart 235 E. Dorset Dr.

Dixon Historical Society George’s Orange 2635 West A St.

Dixon High School Cross Country CVS Pharmacy 1057 North First St.

To be sure your celebrations are safe, the Dixon Fire Department reminds everyone to look for the seal of the California State Fire Marshal and the words, “Safe. . . Sane,” on each piece of fireworks, as well as on the packaging. This means that they have been listed as safe for use (in accordance with all manufacturer’s instructions) in the State of California where local laws permit their sale and use.

– Fireworks that explode, shoot through the air, move along the ground, including skyrockets, bottle rockets, firecrackers of all types, Roman candles, etc., have always been illegal in California. Penalties for those caught storing, selling, or using these types of fireworks can include a fine of $1,000 and/or one year in jail.

– Many illegal fireworks have wording such as “D.O.T. approved,” etc. Don’t be misled by these phrases; they do NOT make such fireworks legal in California. If the seal of the State Fire Marshal and the words, “Safe. . .Sane,” do not appear on fireworks, they should not be used.