Local Businesses Boost Fundraising at Festival of Trees



This stunning tree decorated by Diana Davies and Debee Lamont was the People’s Choice Winner in the large tree category last year. It was sponsored by Superior Farms in Dixon. Guests will choose People’s Choice again this year from 32 entries of tabletop, medium, and large elaborately decorated trees. – courtesy photo

Making up the traditional Kiwanis silent tree auction this year are a host of gracious business supporters.

The large tree gold sponsors Bud’s Pub and Grill, California Water, Community Action North Bay, Dawson’s Bar & Grill, DuPratt Ford, First Northern Bank, Napa Solano Riders, Superior Farms, and Walmart.

A special tree donated and decorated by the Kiwanis Lt. Governor Lori Deering exclusively for the Dixon Kiwanis Club will also be auctioned off.

Sponsors for silver-sponsored medium-sized trees are Almond Tree Mortgage, City Councilman Devon Minnema, Clip-N & Groom-N, Demaray Chiropractic and Nutrition Center, Dixon Tire Pros, JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, KC Pruett Trucking, KMG Mortgage Lending, Lemuria Nursery, REMAXGold Realtor Melanie Wright, Sheldon Oil, and Travis Credit Union.

Bronze Tabletop tree sponsors are American Legion Auxiliary, Archer & Ficklin, Cynde’s Place Salon and Boutique, Dixon Hardware & Lumber, Michael’s Market, Motley Realty, and Starbucks on Ary Lane.

More than 100 people including students, families, business owners and managers, 4-H groups, church groups and women who enjoy decorating trees will provide the lights, decorations, and sounds of Christmas for the 10th annual children’s benefit.

All proceeds benefit local children through various services and projects including the Kiwanis Family House emergency housing at Sutter Davis Hospital.

Admission is free to the tree auction that will feature more than three dozen trees of assorted sizes and themes. Hours are Saturday, December 1 from 2 pm to 9 pm and Sunday, December 2 from 10 am to 6 pm at 1305 North First Street, Dixon.

The public will be asked to vote in each of the three categories for their favorite decorated tree and those winners will receive the People’s Choice Awards. For more information, check out the Facebook page for ‘Kiwanis of Dixon.’