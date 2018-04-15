Rev. Cathy Morris Named Dixon Citizen of the Year

March 9, 2018

Brock McMahon is Veteran of the Year

Travis Credit Honored as Business of the Year

Wendi Hendershot Ambassador of the Year



Reverend Cathy Morris, pastor of the Dixon United Methodist Church, is congratulated by Dixon Mayor Thom Bogue after Morris was honored as Dixon’s Citizen of the Year.

– Ted Hickman photo

Reverend Cathy Morris, Pastor of the Dixon United Methodist Church, was honored as the 2017 Dixon Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce at their annual awards dinner.

In the presentation, Morris was described as a devoted servant to all the citizens of Dixon. “Her generous spirit, endless energy and genuine warmth make her a beloved and respected member of the Dixon Community.”

The presentation noted she arrived in Dixon over 31 years ago to serve as Pastor of the church. Over those many years she has been involved in numerous community groups and activities. These have included Dixon Family Services; Dixon Advocates for Children, the Teen Center; Safe Schools Task Force; the School Crisis Team; Dixon Advocates for Seniors; Senior Resource Fair; Grillin’ & Chillin’ for which she organized activities for children and parents; and many others.

To bring cultural activities to the community, she spearheaded the “Ross and Gladys Hanna Community Concert Series, which provides a wide variety of music. Funds raised at the concerts have gone to help such causes as Team Dixon’s services to special needs children, their families and “buddies.” Habitat for Humanity’s Veteran Housing Project also received funds from the concerts.

During her time as pastor, the church has opened their facilities for groups including: Boys Scouts; Girl Scouts; 4-H; Grange; 12-Step Programs; Team Dixon; Mothers’ Groups; the Dixon Historical Society and the Women’s Improvement Club.

“She sets and example for others” by her activities and participation.” She is a “deserving, humble, devoted servant.

The Dixon Veteran of the Year Award was given to Brock McMahon (Chief Master Sergeant, US Air Force retired). McMahon had a distinguished 30 years Air Force career. His military decorations include 4 Meritorious Service Medals; 3 Air Force Commendation Medals; the Vietnam Service medal; and the Southwest Asia Service Medal.

After retirement, McMahon came to live in Dixon in 1991, and became intensely involved in veterans’ activities. For 12 years he was the Post Commander of the Dixon Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He led the VFW in the Mayfair Parade for 10 years. He was the VFW District 16 Commander in 2008-2009 and is currently the VFW District 16 Chief Inspector ensuring 18 VFW Posts in Northern California operate in accordance with VFW guidelines.

He is also the VFW State of California Chairman for Citizenship Education and Community Service, advising 300 VFW posts on patriotism and encourage them to participate in community service.

He currently works for the Air Force as a civilian Logistics Supervisor at Travis AFB.

Wendi Hendershot was named the Chamber’s 2017 Ambassador of the Year and “Queen of the raffle prize set ups.” She is the owner of Stitching Solutions.

The Ambassador of the Year is selected solely by the other Ambassador – making the award a very high honor. An Ambassador of the Year goes abundantly above and beyond what is expected of them, to give back not only to the Chamber and its business members, but to the community as a whole.

Travis Credit Union (TCU) was named Business of the Year. It has been a part of the local community since the very early 50’s and in Dixon since 2003.

Throughout the last 15 years they have created valuable relationships in the business community and supported many Dixon events and organizations.

They participate in the Dixon Kiwanis Festival of Trees; they adopt a family during the Christmas season to ensure a local family has a Merry Christmas. They are a sponsor and participant in Grillin’ & Chillin’.

They help sponsor of the Dixon Mayfair parade, the Lambtown USA Festival, and various events held by the Downtown Dixon Business Association such as the Wine Stroll and more.

They help sponsor the Annual Stand Down for needy veterans and have been involved with the Dixon Chambers Businesses Education Community.

They have donated many thousands of dollars and manpower hours to Travis Air Force base and the many causes associated with the base and especially The Fisher House at Travis.