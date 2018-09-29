Soroptimist International of Dixon Offer Grants to Local Women

Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women.

Applications are available at Soroptimist.org /our-work/live-your-dream-awards/apply-for-the-live-your-dream-awards.html Chair for the 2018 project is Mary Lou Batchelor. You may call (707) 678-9317 if you have questions. The application deadline is November 15, 2018.

The Dixon club will provide a $2,000 cash grant to its award recipient, who will then advance to the Soroptimist Founder Region level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three finalist $10,000 awards.

If you are attending college or a training program and are in your 2nd, 3rd or 4th year of study and need financial support you may apply for the “Women Supporting Women Award.” The applicants for this award do not have to have dependents but do show a financial need. If you wish to apply for this award, contact Mary Lou Batchelor for more information @ jr0904@sbcglobal.net This is a $1,000 award.

Recipients for both these awards can use the funds to offset costs for tuition, books, childcare, carfare and any other education related expenses. The applicant must be attending college or involved in a training program and show financial need.