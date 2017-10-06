The Advocates for Dixon Seniors Host Dixon Senior Resource Fair This Month

A special senior citizen will be recognized on Saturday, October 14 during the Annual Dixon Senior Resource Fair.

The free fun and informative event is at the Dixon Senior Center, 201 South 5th Street. The resource fair starts at 10 am and ends at 1 pm and a lot of great things will happen in-between.

Festive live music will be provided by the Dixon United Methodist Church Choir.

Twenty six organizations and/or businesses will provide information, health checks, hearing checks and more. The services are generally focused on seniors this day, but this fair is open to anyone who wants to come.

The list of information and service providers in

All vendors bring food and drink items for the refreshments table and it always turns out to be an amazing spread of delicious lunch and desserts. Vendors also donate prizes fair attendees can win for FREE! There is no exchange of money for anything at the Senior Resource Fair, so you can leave your purses and wallets at home.

At noon the Senior Fair will quiet down to recognize a special person as the Outstanding Senior Citizen. Honored this year is a woman who has made a difference in the community, Mary Lou Batchelor. The following are excerpts from her nomination. Mary Lou feels very strongly about serving her community. In addition to her family, she has been and still is actively involved in volunteerism through community organizations such as the League of Women Voters, Soroptimist International of Dixon, the Women’s Improvement Club and the Advocates For Dixon Seniors.

Mary Lou and her husband Jack celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in September. They raised their two children, Jack III and Mary Allison and also now have two granddaughters, Kate and Lauren.

The Advocates encourage everyone to think about a senior relative, friend, or neighbor who could benefit from the Senior Fair and invite them to join you at the Senior Multi-Use Center on Saturday, October 14. It is an excellent opportunity for seniors and caregivers to learn about local resources and to socialize.

cludes Advanced Instruments Hearing, Area Agency on Aging, Apex Care, Born to Age, Community Medical Center, Creekside Hearing, Curves/Jenny Craig, Dixon Family Services, Dixon Fire Department, Dixon Public Library, Dixon Networking Associates , Dixon Redi-Ride, Dixon Senior Club, , Faith in Action, Helping Hands Senior Resources, Kiwanis of Dixon, Legal Services of Northern California, Meals on Wheels, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Professional Fiduciaries Bureau, Profound Change Hypnotherapy, Solano Life House, Solano Transportation Authority, Yolo Hospice, Your Home Nursing and Sutter Medical Service.