Two Invasive Threats to Dixon Crops

Three years ago, the parasitic plant known as Egyptian Broomrape (Orobanche aegyptica) was found south of Dixon in a 40-acre tomato field. This was the first report of this potentially devastating parasite in North America. Broomrapes are plant parasites like dodder or mistletoe, but they have no chlorophyll and the attach to the host beneath the soil. They pull energy from the host plant, weakening and sometimes killing it. They spread by small, sticky seeds that remain in the soil until encountering a new host. Without soil fumigation, seed can remain viable for more than 30 years! A USDA fact sheet on the pest can be viewed by clicking here.

The field was immediately quarantined, with movement of people and equipment safeguarded from further spreading the problem. The tomatoes were declared to be a total loss resulting in a grower opportunity cost of $175,000. Using California Emergency funding with an industry match, a tarped field fumigation was completed at a total cost of $500,000.

Before it can be released, three host crops must be grown without a re-emergence. This was accomplished with the field being released from hold late last year. Then on August 9, 2016, a new outbreak was discovered in a nearby tomato field farmed by the same grower. Similar losses, costs and treatment have occurred in the new field and the first host test crop is being grown now.

There is a lot of interest in the industry and regulatory sectors because this is a devastating pest of tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, melons and other important crops and it currently exists nowhere else in the country.

Asian Citrus Psyllid / HuanglongBing (HLB) – Under Active Monitoring

The Citrus Greening Complex is made up from an insect disease vector—Asian Citrus Psyllid and a bacterium – Huanglongbing (Candidatus liberibacter asiaticus). This complex has ravaged the Florida citrus industry, destroying trees and markets. Florida has lost over 100,000 acres of production valued at 2.9 billion dollars and accounting for the loss of 7,500 jobs.

In California, the insect vector is becoming widespread, including 4 find sites in Solano County. This includes two sites in Fairfield, one in Dixon and one in Vallejo. But the disease has only recently been detected in limited areas of southern California where infected trees have been removed to prevent the connection of the bacteria with the insect vector.

Tracking will continue of the spread of the insect that has now been found in Yolo, Sacramento and Placer Counties as well. The quarantine vigilance is shifting toward detecting the disease organisms the insect moves into nearly all regions of California that can host citrus trees.