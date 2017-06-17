Upcoming Remote-Control Derby Offers Family Fun

By Debra Dingman

After enjoying delicious, free Krispy Kreme doughnuts provided by The Johnson Group’s RE/MAX Gold Real Estate Office and having a look at the May Fair Demolition Derby winning vehicles, there is still going to be plenty of entertainment at the inaugural ultimate motorsports extravaganza Dixon Rotary fundraising event, ‘Crashing Cars for a Cause.’

The event will take place Saturday, July 8, from 10 am to 3 pm, in the open field next to the Dixon Chamber of Commerce, 220 North Jefferson, and is free for all spectators.

Savory tri-tip by Living Hope Church, hamburgers and hotdogs by Bids 4 Kids, and refreshing ice cream treats and snacks by DC to DC (Dixon, California to District of Columbia) will all be available to purchase.

“This is a head-to-head tournament that anyone 6-years-old and older can participate in,” said Event Coordinator Kevin Johnson. “We have already received several registrations and we’re pleased with the excitement that is spreading fast.”

Registration is $100 which includes a $100 value RC car from RC Country of Sacramento. After that, participants will be required to generate a minimum of $50 in personal sponsors for their car and submit those prior to June 30, 2017.

Deadline to enter is also June 30. Prize money will be given with 1st place winner receiving $1,000. There will also be plaques and trophies for various categories.

While modifications are prohibited, contestants can have fun personalizing and decorating their car. Rules, regulations and more information are available at www.DixonCaRotary.com.

Or, contact Rotary Club President Kevin Johnson at REMAX Gold Real Estate at in Dixon also at 220 North Jefferson in Dixon.