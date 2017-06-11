Bombshell Blow to Quo Warranto Scheme – City’s Own Records Confirm Minnema’s Residency Assertions – Prove He Did & Does Live in Fourth District

By Dave Scholl, Publisher & Editor, Dixon’s Independent Voice

Between a highly touted private investigator who has been paid over $10,000 for the investigation, plus a well paid City Manager, and a City Attorney whose firm is nearing a record $1 million in billings to the city, one of them would have done the basic first step in investigating claims Councilman Devon Minnema didn’t live in Council District 4 when he pulled nomination papers for that office.

But those three “experts” and “professionals” didn’t do those basics.

That first step should have been to review the city’s own records – specifically utility billings. If they had, the whole case against Minnema should have been immediately dropped – saving the city tens of thousands of dollars and considerable angst for the community. (But denying tens of thousands paid to the City Attorney and the PI.)

Those records show the city sent a utility bill to Minnema at the very address on Revelle Court which he declared as his residence for June and July service. Minnema took out nomination papers for office on August 2. The deadline for filing for the City election was August 12. Minnema filed his papers on that date, after collecting sufficient valid signatures from registered voters in the Fourth District.

At the time Minnema was managing his parents’ Alderglen home as a rental while they were in Texas for work purposes. Minnema was responsible for maintaining the home and ensuring bills such as utilities were paid. The city sent the Alderglen utility bill for June-July and for August-September to him at his Reveille Court address. (See the bill published with this article.)

That documentation further corroborates previous documentation confirming Minnema’s legal address in District 4. He previously provided an official Solano County Voter Registration confirmation and an official US Postal Service Change of Address Verification form both delivered to that same address.

Before allowing Minnema to pull nomination forms, then City Clerk Suellen Johnson required him to prove his legal residency within the district. Based on the voter registration and USPS proof, Johnson – the city’s legal election official – issued the forms to Minnema.

Minnema first ran for council in 2014 – while those races were at-large and city–wide – when he was just 19 years old. He garnered a respectable fourth place out of six candidates for the two council seats in contention. He bested the two incumbents, who came in fifth and sixth and were ousted.

Based on that performance, it was common belief he would try again in 2016. But there was a glitch in his plans when City Attorney White persuaded the council to adopt election by districts.

White hired a demographics consultant to design the districts’ boundaries. The consultant admitted the lines were drawn to ensure no two incumbents were in the same district.

At the time Minnema was “baby-sitting” his parents’ home while they were temporarily in Texas for work obligations. That home is in the Third Council District, and Minnema wanted to represent the Fourth District for which he has an affinity. To do so, Minnema established residency at his uncle’s home in the Valley Glen subdivision. While District residency is required, there is no minimum length of residency.

City Attorney Doug White, on his own initiative and authorized by City Manager Jim Lindley, hired private investigator Kevin M. Baker who has been paid an estimated $10,000 for his services. That contract was made without prior approval of the City Council. White claims he acted after receiving complaints and queries about Minnema’s residency and right to run for the Fourth District.

The report Baker produced is what is known as “raw intelligence” – not evidence and not admissible in court. There are no sworn statements from any interviewee contradicting Minnema’s residency.

Even so, despite a Memorandum by White purporting the opposite, the actual report corroborates Minnema. Comments in the report from those closest to Minnema and his situation corroborate his residency assertions.

Only interviewees with barely tangential knowledge even hint otherwise – their comments are vague and rife with “heard indirectly”, “no recollection of time or frequency”, “given the impression”, “had no direct knowledge”, “did not have direct or ‘first hand’ knowledge”, “she believed”, “did not have any specific knowledge”, “overheard”, and the like.

The report also showed the PI’s unfamiliarity with Dixonite terminology. People in the community refer to the Pulte Homes neighborhood as “Valley Glen.” When interviewees stated Minnema had moved to Valley Glen, the PI assumed they were referring specifically to an address on Valley Glen Drive, rather than the entire neighborhood.

Minnema has consistently stated he first moved to his uncle’s house on Revelle Court, but in mid-September moved to a space on Valley Glen Drive. Since then he has again moved to a larger and more comfortable home on Bello Drive. All those locations are in the Fourth District.

Baker’s report showed confusion over the Minnema residcncy time-line. Baker’s confusion is due to him not knowing the entire subdivision is referred to by Dixonites as “Valley Glen” – not just the one street, “Valley Glen Drive.”

The IV attempted, by phone and email, to get Baker to clarify his understanding of “Valley Glen” and explain his failure to check the City’s records. He only responded via email that questions should be directed to White’s law firm. White responded “we will not authorize Mr. Baker to make any comments to you or any other person not associate (sic) with our firm.” White failed to offer any explanation why Baker did not review city records, nor explain his misunderstandings.

With such a sketchy and non-credible investigation, the cover letter by White exposes his game plan – to pressure Minnema to give up and resign.

White’s letter is rife with threats of “criminally punishable”, ”fraudulently and illegally holding elected pubic office”, “serious criminal acts”, “possible that his uncle … participated in a conspiracy to perpetrate a public fraud.”

White repeated those threats in emails to the Independent Voice that White’s efforts could make Minnema “subject to potentially significant civil and criminal penalties which may include prison time.”

White’s game plan is confirmed by a recent comment he made to Mike Ceremello, a columnist for this newspaper, urging Ceremello to encourage Minnema to resign.

“I believe it is clear the goal of the city attorney is to pressure me into resigning, despite having been duly elected and despite there being no valid cause for my removal from office,” Minnema said when interviewed for this article. He noted he has been vocal in pressing for a salaried staff attorney, rather than a contracted firm.

Should Minnema’s proposal be successful, White and his firm stand to lose considerable revenue – currently over $850,000 and on track to reach a million dollars this fiscal year. The previous City Attorney was replaced because his billings had reached $400,000 and the City Council at that time believed that to be excessive.

The financial intimidation is more serious. In seeking legal help to defend against the Quo Warranto request, competent attorneys quoted Minnema fees of $70,000 for full representation and even over $20,000 for simply advising and reviewing self-prepared documents in my defense. As a 21 year old minority currently working as a clerk in a farm supply retail store, he could not afford to spend that much or go that much into debt.

While Devon Minnema has lived in Dixon his entire life, it is worth noting that neither White nor anyone in his law firm has ever lived in Dixon – but have had major impact fighting against Dixon residents, even pocketing $240,000 to prevent the people from voting on the waste water plant and now seeking to invalidate the votes of Dixonites for their choice for council.

Minnema’s search for an attorney was hampered because White called at least two firms and spoke to them about the case – thereby creating a conflict of interest for those firms. The law offices White were: Olson, Hagel, and Fishburn, LLP; and Benbrook Law Group, each with offices in Sacramento. Those firms are experienced in cases such as Minnema’s. By calling them, White co-opted possible legal representation for Minnema.

The IV contacted phoned those law firms and White, who confirmed he communicated with the firms. He approached Benbrook for possibly persecuting Minnema, and the Olson firm on another matter. Either way, the law firms could not ethically represent Minnema.

The IV has learned, however, that Minnema has now retained legal counsel from another Sacramento firm specializing in the appropriate field of law.

While Minnema will be burdened with legal expense, so will Dixon residents who will pay for White’s fees – and for any law firm he hires to proceed. Those fees are expected to reach at least over $50,000 – adding to the nearly one-million dollars White has billed the City of Dixon in this current fiscal year – much for actions initiated by White.

Follow-up: A licensed federal firearms dealer has provided the IV with federal rules that a utility bill to an individual at a specific address is proof of that person’s residence, and valid for purposes of purchasing firearms. Based on that, federal, state, county, and city records verify Devon Minnema’s legal residence at the time he took out papers was on Revelle Ct.