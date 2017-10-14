Council Raises Parking Fines; Looks at $1K Fines on Illegal Fireworks

The Dixon City Council approved changes to the parking violation fine schedule at their meeting this past Tuesday, effective immediately.

“The fine schedule was outdated,” Dixon Police Chief Robert Thompson said, “and the cost of issuing and processing parking violations cost more than the old fines recovered. In essence, taxpayers were subsidizing parking violators.”

Thompson noted the fines were last increased in 1995. A study was conducted of the fines for surrounding jurisdictions and found Dixon was far below any other city, often more by than half.

“The issue isn’t punishment, it’s compliance with the laws,” Thompson said, “The old fines provided no real deterrent and were often considered the cost of parking for convenience.”

The new fee schedule is:

Parking on School Grounds outside of school hours is a $50 fine.

A $60 fine will be imposed for: Parking in Intersection or crosswalk; Blocking Driveway or Parking on a Sidewalk; Obstructing Traffic; Double Parking; Parallel Parking Over 18 inches from the curb; Parking the wrong way; Parking less than 15 feet from a Fire Hydrant; Blocking and Intersection, and Parking less than 7.5 feet from a Railroad Track.

Parking in a Fire Lane carries an $80 fine. Leaving an Unattended Motor Vehicle running is a $70 fine.

Disabled Code Violations with a $365 fee include: Blocking Wheelchair Ramp; Parking in or Obstructing a Disabled Persons Space; Blocking or Obstructing Disabled Persons Space; Parking on DP Space Lines; Blocking Access to a Wheelchair Ramp or Disabled Persons Ramp. There is also a $25 Administrative Fee for Proof of Placard.

Finally, there is a Delinquent Fee $110.

Fireworks Fines Being Considered

Another proposal at the Tuesday council meeting was to impose a one-thousand dollar fine for use or possession of illegal fireworks inside the Dixon City boundaries.

Fire Chief Jay Bushrow made the presentation, noting the current fines are insufficient to deter the use of those explosives. Dixon Police Chief Robert Thompson also confirmed the need. A similar ordinance adopted last year in Elk Grove was mentioned as a success. The issue was tabled to a future meeting pending further review and options.