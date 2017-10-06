Dixon First Responders Honored by Kaiser

​

Three Dixon first responders – Nick Warren, Joe Scarrott and Dyland Friend – were chosen out of 24 nominees from Solano and Napa counties to receive a 2017 First Responder Excellence Award Wednesday evening at the Kaiser facility in Vacaville.

​​​Left to right are: Nick Warren​ Dixon Fire Department;​ Carol Pruitt, C.E.O. of the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and one of the Kaiser panel judges, Joe Scarrott, former Dixon Firefighter and now a junior member of the Vacaville F.D. and Dyland Friend of the Dixon Police Department.