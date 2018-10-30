Dixon Police Arrest Second Subject in Murder Investigation

On July 21, 2018, Dixon Police responded to the 1300 block of Bello Drive for a report of a shooting that just occurred. When officers arrived, they determined an adult male had been shot and killed and a second adult male had been shot and sustained serious injuries. The surviving victim was transported to a local hospital and survived.

Dixon Police previously arrested a juvenile suspect in the case and conducted an extended investigation which resulted in the identification of additional suspects.

On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, Dixon Police, with the assistance of the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, obtained an arrest warrant for Lucas Davis (20) of Sacramento for violation of penal code section 245, Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Detectives located and arrested Davis in Sacramento where he was arrested without incident. Davis was booked into Solano County Jail.

Although an arrest has been made, Dixon police still consider this an active investigation and are working to identify and charge additional suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at 707-678-7070.